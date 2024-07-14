Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Update

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 204,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Technogym Stock Performance

TCCHF stock remained flat at $9.84 during trading hours on Friday. Technogym has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68.

About Technogym

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical machines and cross trainers, rowers, workout bench, multi gym, dumbbells and kettlebells, weight training set, gym racks and benches, barbells and plates, and strength training machines.

