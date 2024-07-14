Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Update

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 204,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Technogym Stock Performance
TCCHF stock remained flat at $9.84 during trading hours on Friday. Technogym has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68.
About Technogym
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Technogym
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Technogym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technogym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.