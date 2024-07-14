TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Up 115.8% in June

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 115.8% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TDK Stock Down 0.6 %

TDK stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.36. The company had a trading volume of 40,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49. TDK has a 1 year low of $33.66 and a 1 year high of $70.55.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. TDK had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, analysts forecast that TDK will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

