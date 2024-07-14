TD Securities Lowers Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Securities currently has C$0.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Trilogy Metals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMQ

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Trilogy Metals

Shares of TMQ opened at C$0.76 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.34 and a 12-month high of C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of C$121.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.64.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 53,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$26,192.46. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.