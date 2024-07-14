TD Securities Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $245.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.38.

Amazon.com stock opened at $194.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock worth $1,222,340,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

