TD Securities Boosts Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$65.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.67.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$54.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 201.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$49.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.52. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$35.29 and a 1 year high of C$55.93.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$199.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$198.85 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

