TD Cowen Raises United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $350.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered United Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $321.55.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $321.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.95. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $84,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $84,742.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.35, for a total value of $1,174,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,425.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,884 shares of company stock worth $27,931,991. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

