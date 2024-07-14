TD Cowen Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $220.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.38.

GOOG opened at $186.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.18. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $118.68 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,488 shares of company stock worth $25,217,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 108,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,959,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 107.7% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 252.9% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $626,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

