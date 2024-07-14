Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the June 15th total of 102,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 722,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Taoping Price Performance
Shares of TAOP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 137,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,617. Taoping has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.
About Taoping
