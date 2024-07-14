Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the June 15th total of 102,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 722,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Taoping Price Performance

Shares of TAOP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 137,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,617. Taoping has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

