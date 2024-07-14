Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $75,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.52.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,814. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

