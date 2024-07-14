Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.17. 1,854,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,682,336. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

