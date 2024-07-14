Swiss National Bank Sells 76,800 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,744,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of ONEOK worth $139,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ONEOK by 189,151.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 151,321 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth $250,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 21.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 61,362 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 31.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,746. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

