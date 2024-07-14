Swiss National Bank Sells 63,500 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,756,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $60,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.29. 8,632,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,694,819. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,783 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PINS

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.