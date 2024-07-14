Swiss National Bank Sells 53,200 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $52,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $231,512,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,967,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,486,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,091,000 after buying an additional 588,818 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 754,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,612,000 after buying an additional 510,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,083,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,010,000 after buying an additional 460,647 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

VTR traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.46. 1,998,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $53.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

