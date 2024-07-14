Swiss National Bank Sells 45,400 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Eversource Energy worth $62,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,878. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $74.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

