Swiss National Bank Sells 33,700 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 764,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $65,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.8 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.32. The company had a trading volume of 886,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,673. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.71. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $99.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

