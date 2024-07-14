Swiss National Bank Sells 22,400 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $55,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $51,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.17. 490,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,261. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

