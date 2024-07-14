Swiss National Bank Sells 193,500 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,577,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $128,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,375,179 shares of company stock worth $240,025,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.07. 30,760,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,358,680. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

