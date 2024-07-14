Swiss National Bank Sells 12,500 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Atmos Energy worth $53,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ATO traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.94. The company had a trading volume of 816,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,150. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.69.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

