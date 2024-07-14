Swiss National Bank Sells 10,900 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $134,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,289,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $4.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $492.74. 351,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,319. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.