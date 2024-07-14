Swiss National Bank Sells 10,300 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $57,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $430.54. 311,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,734. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $235.79 and a 12 month high of $437.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $414.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

