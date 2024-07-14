Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 896,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $71,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 69,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 36,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $850,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,541,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,296. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.41.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

