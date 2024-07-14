Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,892,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $69,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 918,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,955,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 87,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. 9,206,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,601,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,464 shares of company stock worth $3,160,866 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

