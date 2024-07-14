Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 283.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Cooper Companies worth $60,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COO traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,292. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

