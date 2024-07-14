Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of WEC Energy Group worth $77,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,669,000 after acquiring an additional 116,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,635,000 after purchasing an additional 51,540 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 803,718 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,945,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,993,000 after buying an additional 199,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

