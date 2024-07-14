Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Roper Technologies worth $179,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,530,000 after buying an additional 63,016 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.09.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $558.38. The stock had a trading volume of 400,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,310. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $472.18 and a 12-month high of $569.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

