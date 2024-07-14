Swiss National Bank Has $204.08 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $204,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,832 shares of company stock valued at $119,086,831 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,414.06.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $13.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,242.31. 409,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,369.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,307.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,204.73.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

