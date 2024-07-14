Swiss National Bank Has $193.65 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Emerson Electric worth $193,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.59. 2,082,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.