Swiss National Bank Has $188.61 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.26% of Marriott International worth $188,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 20,890 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.19.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $3.01 on Friday, hitting $242.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.78 and a 200 day moving average of $240.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.