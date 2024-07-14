Swiss National Bank Has $135.59 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $135,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,431,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.64. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.