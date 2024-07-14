Swiss National Bank Has $132.71 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Waste Connections worth $132,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.53. The stock had a trading volume of 997,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.56. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $181.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

