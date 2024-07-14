Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 625,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $170,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Workday by 1,499.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 31,777 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 86,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,010,244,000 after buying an additional 263,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.02. 1,687,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,431. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $311.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 468,672 shares of company stock valued at $103,096,914. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

