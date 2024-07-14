Swiss National Bank Acquires 35,500 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,657,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Welltower worth $154,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 947,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,649,000 after acquiring an additional 128,874 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 471,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,615,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,673 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 96,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.20. 3,512,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,857. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.