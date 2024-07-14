Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the June 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Swire Pacific Trading Up 0.8 %

SWRAY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,700. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. Swire Pacific has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

