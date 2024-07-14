Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the June 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Swire Pacific Trading Up 0.8 %
SWRAY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,700. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. Swire Pacific has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $9.46.
About Swire Pacific
