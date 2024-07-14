S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Price Performance

Shares of SANW opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.00.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

