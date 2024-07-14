Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 89,484 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 806,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,484 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of KeyCorp worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 305.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1,216,358.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 413,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 413,562 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in KeyCorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 216,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 14.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 640,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $2,145,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.5 %

KEY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.21. 14,484,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,812,918. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $15.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.24.

View Our Latest Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.