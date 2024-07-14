Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 8,218 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Bunge Global worth $20,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bunge Global by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Bunge Global stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $111.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,921. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.12. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

