Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 798 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,327 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global Partners worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Global Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Global Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 28,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,611,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 99,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67. Global Partners LP has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $50.85.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.47). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.58%.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.66 per share, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,669.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $4,979,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

