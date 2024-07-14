Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 64,778 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,778 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $6,384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,022 shares in the company, valued at $76,533,742.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,154 shares of company stock worth $33,638,976. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.48. 3,159,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,727. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.11. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 248.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on TTD

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.