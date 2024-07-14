Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 14,205 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $390.16. 482,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,955. The firm has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $394.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.43.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

