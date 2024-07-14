Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Weis Markets by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Weis Markets by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth $824,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weis Markets news, Director Edward John Lauth III acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $99,094.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $99,094.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMK traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 84,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,479. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $71.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.22.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.27%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

See Also

