Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,937 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 122,529 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after buying an additional 3,600,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $281,054,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 752,026 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $102,885,000 after acquiring an additional 585,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,067,765 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $693,318,000 after acquiring an additional 386,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.68. 2,120,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,725. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average is $135.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $147.41. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,356 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.