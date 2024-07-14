Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,688 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 35,878 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Oracle by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 812,500 shares of company stock worth $113,578,574. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,361,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,582,574. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $398.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.