Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 143,077 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 123.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Price Performance

INSM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.71. 4,877,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $77.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Insmed from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

