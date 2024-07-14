Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,860 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Genesis Energy worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 205,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 2.11.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 176.48%.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

