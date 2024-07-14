Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Caine sold 5,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $233,387.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,704.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Caine sold 5,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $233,387.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,704.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SSTK traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.36. 454,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,975. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.66.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Shutterstock had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

