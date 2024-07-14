Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 92.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 75,421 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,310,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $939,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,541,000 after acquiring an additional 45,242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,021,000 after acquiring an additional 54,001 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 932,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $168.80. The company had a trading volume of 734,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,403. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.64. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $171.64.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GRMN

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.