Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $970,000 Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,218 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 22,160.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $39.38. The stock had a trading volume of 265,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,565. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $339.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.09%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.