Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $799,000 Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,230 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Revolve Group worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Price Performance

NYSE:RVLV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 822,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,312. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RVLV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Revolve Group

Revolve Group Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.