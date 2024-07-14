Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $6.29 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cummins by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.86. 716,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $304.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.11.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

