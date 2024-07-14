Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $5.39 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,543 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $3,610,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 529,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,970,000 after buying an additional 31,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,690,000 after buying an additional 341,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $169,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.91. 717,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,202. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $208.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.17.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

